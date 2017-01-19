Celebrity Weddings Best pics from comedian Buchi and Ruqiyyah's traditional wedding

Comedian Buchi and his sweetheart are tying the knot in a traditional ceremony in Benin today, January 19, 2017.

Onyebuchi Ojieh, popularly known as comedian Buchi and his beau, Ruqiyyah, wed traditionally in Benin today, January 19, 2017.

First pictures from the couple's happy day have surfaced on social media and on the Internet, and of course, they are totally elegant.

play Elsie Okpocha and the groom, Buchi (Snapchat/Elsie Okpocha)
play The groom pictured among his friends (Snapchat/Elsie Okpocha)

 

Buchi, 37, and his pretty boo are joined in their celebration by comedians, Basketmouth, Bovi, I go die and others, most of whom are dressed on white agbada attires, gorgeously embroidered in gold around their necklines.

play Elsie and Baskemouth (Snapchat/Elsie Okpocha)

Basketmouth's wife, Elsie is also among the list of friends who have travelled all the way to Benin to celebrate the couple's union, and thanks to her, we have these amazing pictures!

play Comedian Bovi is also at Benin, celebrating with Buchi and Ruqiyyah (Bovi/Snapchat)

Buchi proposed to in December and the couple is expected to hold a church wedding sometime in the nearest future.

play Bovi's snapchat shows the fun being had at the ceremony (Bovi/Snapchat)

For now though, we can only congratulate Buchi and Ruqiyyah for taking this great leap.

From Pulse Weddings, happy married life, Buchi and Ruqiyyah!

