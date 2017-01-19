Celebrity Weddings Best pics from comedian Buchi and Ruqiyyah's traditional wedding

Onyebuchi Ojieh, popularly known as comedian Buchi and his beau, Ruqiyyah, wed traditionally in Benin today, January 19, 2017.

First pictures from the couple's happy day have surfaced on social media and on the Internet, and of course, they are totally elegant.

Buchi, 37, and his pretty boo are joined in their celebration by comedians, Basketmouth, Bovi, I go die and others, most of whom are dressed on white agbada attires, gorgeously embroidered in gold around their necklines.

Basketmouth's wife, Elsie is also among the list of friends who have travelled all the way to Benin to celebrate the couple's union, and thanks to her, we have these amazing pictures!

Buchi proposed to in December and the couple is expected to hold a church wedding sometime in the nearest future.

For now though, we can only congratulate Buchi and Ruqiyyah for taking this great leap.

From Pulse Weddings, happy married life, Buchi and Ruqiyyah!