Carlos Tevez :  Argentine footballer marries long-term girlfriend

Carlos Tevez ties the knot with Vanesa Mansilla in a well-attended service in Argentina on Thursday, December 22, 2016.

Carlos Tevez and Vanessa are childhood sweethearts and they finally seal the deal at San Isidro close to Buenos Aires yesterday, December 22, 2016.

The couple 'have been together' since about 19 years ago and despite some on and off moments, and allegations of Carlitos cheating on Vanessa, they have now finally walked each other down the aisle.

play Carlos Tevez marries childhood sweetheart in Argentina (The Sun UK)

 

The extravagant ceremony saw a great turnout from locals who gathered to see the couple marry and parade with their family, showing off their new wedding certificate to the thrilled crowd.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi to marry baby mama in 2017

The groom, who wore a fitted light blue suit and a white shirt says;  “I have a unique feeling, the truth is that we are very happy spending one of the best days of our lives.”

play The bride shows of her wedding certificate to the crowd who turned up to witness the ceremony (The Sun UK)

 

“Today is a confirmation of our love, I enjoyed it very much,” he said.

Reports say the couple now plans to fly 260 guests to Uruguay for a four-day wedding party.

Way to go, Carlitos!

