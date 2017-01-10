Black Coffee South African DJ tie the knot with long-term partner

South African house DJ Black Coffee Maphumulo and his 29-year old bride were joined in SunCity ceremony on Sunday.

The 40-year old world-famous DJ, married Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, an actress and director, with whom he has been traditionally married for seven years.

The DJ and Enhle got joined in front of family, friends, and their two kids, Anesu and Asante, who were both part of the wedding procedures.

DJ Black Coffee is not just known in South Africa, he’s also quite popular in some Nigerian circles, having a performance in Lagos as recently as December 2016.

Congratulations to him and his new bride.