5 celebrity weddings to look out for in 2017

It's 2017 and it promises to be a year of some beautiful nuptial and lovely weddings.

2016 gave us it's share of glamorous ceremonies but it's gone and we can only be excited about what 2017 holds.

Below are five celebs whose weddings look very likely before the end of the year.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Jason Statham’s girlfriend, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley announced their engagement at the Golden Globes in January 2016. The couple remain yet unmarried till date, but only few will be surprised if they walk down the aisle before the year runs out.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews is all but confirmed and we look forward to the socialite’s wedding come July 2017.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have had more than one moment of drama in their relationship over the past year. Most recently over the Christmas period of 2016.

The couple however now have a daughter together, and as far-fetched as it may sound, we really won’t be surprised if the couple pull off a wedding in year 2017.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus broke off their engagement in 2013, only to get reunited in January of 2016.

They are now engaged again, and though Miley confessed on Ellen’s show that she isn’t much of a fan of the ring Liam proposed with, we reckon that wouldn’t pose much of a problem to a wedding later in the year.

Liam and Miley could walk down the year before the end of the year. Just watch this space.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

The model/actress and her baseball player boyfriend got engaged in 2016, and she made the announcement at the 2016 MET Gala.

At the time, Kate said “[For now,] we are enjoying the engagement period.”

That was about 7 months ago. We won't bet against them sealing the union formally before the end of year 2017.