Twitter Gone Wild Yahoo News writes 'nigger Navy' instead of 'bigger Navy'

Niggers in Korea and other mixtapes might happen.

  • Published:
play

Donald Trump Protesters to get free weed at President-Elect's inauguration
Obama US President orders release of 4 Guantanamo Bay detainees against Trump's directive
North Korea Country holds mass rally to push Kim's New Year message
Sweet Revenge Black teenagers torture white boy on Facebook Live [Photos]
Odd Enough Canada wants high-speed Internet access for all

Yahoo Finance posted the link to an article saying "Donald Trump wants a much nigger Navy" instead of "bigger Navy", and Twitter went wild.

The tweet, which was up for up to 30 minutes was a clear error on the part of the person who published the post.

play

 

The 'B' key is just beside the 'N' key on the keyboard, but Black Twitter didn't let it slide. Instead of ranting about racism, which would have been unnecessary, they simply trolled. So you'd see tweets like,

We all know someone might be getting fired. Might.

We also know black people don't like to meddle in dangerous affairs.

Seal, the Nigerian-American singer, was the perfect pun.

The ship will probably look like this.

Or like this,

And white people?

Yahoo Finance apologised less than 30 minutes after,

But we won't be forgetting this anyim

Author

Fu'ad Lawal

Fu'ad Lawal is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He cooks Copy and Fiction/Nonfiction. He loves to explore new things in people and places. Where his wallet can't take him, he goes in books. One thing he never understands is bylines where a person has to write about themselves in 3rd person. Just like this byline.

Top 3

1 Superhuman Moment 2-yr-old saves twin from fallen dresser [Video]bullet
2 Arik Air This video is proof that people have had enough of airline's...bullet
3 Not a day's job 12 photos only Nigerian men will understandbullet

Viral Pulse

Disabled by choice
Transabled People are becoming disabled by choice!
Çinar
Love Child Meet baby born with heart-shaped birthmark
Workaholic Wahala 15 photos that describe the life of a salary earner
Kiyoshi Kimura (C), president of sushi restaurant chain Sushi-Zanmai, has paid $636,000 for a 212-kilogramme blue fin tuna on the first trading day of 2017 at Tsukiji fish market
In Japan 'Tuna King' wins annual auction for $636,000