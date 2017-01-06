Twitter Gone Wild Yahoo News writes 'nigger Navy' instead of 'bigger Navy'

Yahoo Finance posted the link to an article saying "Donald Trump wants a much nigger Navy" instead of "bigger Navy", and Twitter went wild.

The tweet, which was up for up to 30 minutes was a clear error on the part of the person who published the post.

The 'B' key is just beside the 'N' key on the keyboard, but Black Twitter didn't let it slide. Instead of ranting about racism, which would have been unnecessary, they simply trolled. So you'd see tweets like,

We all know someone might be getting fired. Might.

When the @YahooFinance social media account intern logs in tomorrow morning. https://t.co/xc4qpTmrbP — Rod (@rodimusprime) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

We also know black people don't like to meddle in dangerous affairs.

donald trump: we're going to war with ISIS #NiggerNavy: nah nigga YOU going to war with ISIS — Corey (@CJsucitymvp) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Seal, the Nigerian-American singer, was the perfect pun.

The ship will probably look like this.

Is this the #NiggerNavy that Trump wants? https://t.co/JSOJXriJIS — Ma$on 20SavageTeen (@FirstGentleman) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Or like this,

Trumps Navy gone be lit AF though! https://t.co/wsA2wRhrNL — Rod (@rodimusprime) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

And white people?

me and the white community reading these yahoo finance tweets but not being able to RT or participate in the jokes https://t.co/i8gPC7Oa6T — Gino (@GinoTheGhost) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Yahoo Finance apologised less than 30 minutes after,

We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake. — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

