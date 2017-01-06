Transabled People are becoming disabled by choice!

Getting rid of perfectly functional body parts is now a thing and its called, Transbled.

Disabled by choice play

Disabled by choice

There's a new trend, and no, it has nothing to do with the cool ones, like body enhancements or even sex change.

People are becoming disabled by choice and are calling it, "Transabled."

According to the reports, researchers in Canada are trying to understand how Transabled people think and feel, which means the trend still makes no sense.

ALSO READ: Scissors pulled from man's stomach 18 years after surgery

Canada Research Chair in Narrative Studies, Clive Baldwin, who teaches social work at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, N.B., has reportedly interviewed 37 people all around the world who identify as transabled. Most of them are men and about half are in Germany and Switzerland, but he also knows a few in Canada.

According to Baldwin, most of these Transbleds crave an amputation or paralysis, although he has interviewed one person who wants his penis removed and another that wants to be blind.

Most of these Transbleds reportedly arrange accidents to achieve their goal of losing a body part(s).

Baldwin said one person dropped an incredibly heavy concrete block on his legs in an attempt to injure himself so badly that an amputation would be necessary but doctors saved his leg.

Even with a limp, it’s not the disability he reportedly wanted.

According to the National Post, Transbleds are very secretive and mostly keep their desires to themselves.

Baldwin says a 78-year-old man told him that he’d lived with the secret for 60 years and never told his wife.

Following Baldwin's studies, some of his study participants draw parallels to the experience many Transgender people express.

The feeling like they’re not in the right body.

Baldwin adds that this disorder is being seen as a neurological problem with the body’s mapping, instead of a mental illness.

ALSO READ: Fake Doctors mutilate man's penis in surgery

As the world warms up to the idea of Transgenders, the Trans people withing the disability movement desire the same recognition or at least from a public that cannot begin to understand would want to ruin perfectly functioning body parts.

If this doesn't scare one, we don't know what will.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
