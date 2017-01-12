Nusret Gokce is a Turkish Chef who is setting the internet on fire from his steakhouse in Dubai.

You think you’ve seen great culinary drama, till you’ve seen Nusret’s immaculate sprinkling of spices on the steaks he has become famous for.

It’s not the taste of his food that makes his steaks endearing to us (I mean, we are stuck in Nigeria and we can’t travel to the UAE because of Shaki). It’s the amount of care that goes into making it.

I have a challenge for you. Can you make it through this videos without salivating?

Like this place where he managed to cut a whole steak without tasting it?

Or this place where he was dancing with turkey before splitting it?

Nah mane how he just twist that damn bone out? I wonder does he teach knife skills #saltbae https://t.co/YODAwdTzAm — Fat and Boujee (@SimplyShimada)

What about this one where he’s cutting meat better than your favourite Suya man?

Why does this seem so sexual https://t.co/2oGFFhxT28 — #YourBoyWeNotSocks (@WeNotSocks)

And trust, someone already made a parody version of the video.

RT @_PettyCrocker: RT @african_delight: Bye RT @Georgesketch: look at the African #Saltbae. TEARS https://t.co/tXJeOJMI40 — Scammer Joanne (@Laviish_Lay)

Notice how he used a pear instead of meat, because you know, meat is too expensive.

Imagine you go to a Buka to eat ordinary Amala and Ewedu and somebody is doing all these ceremony, you’ll be like,

Now, over to you, do you think you know anyone who can pull of this chef’s skills?