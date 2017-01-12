He's so skilled he could also double as a surgeon.
You think you’ve seen great culinary drama, till you’ve seen Nusret’s immaculate sprinkling of spices on the steaks he has become famous for.
It’s not the taste of his food that makes his steaks endearing to us (I mean, we are stuck in Nigeria and we can’t travel to the UAE because of Shaki). It’s the amount of care that goes into making it.
I have a challenge for you. Can you make it through this videos without salivating?
Notice how he used a pear instead of meat, because you know, meat is too expensive.
Now, over to you, do you think you know anyone who can pull of this chef’s skills?