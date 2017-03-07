Kente Kings These Ghanaian brothers are causing commotion online

Aptly nicknamed Kent Kings, two Ghanaian brothers are serving hotness and causing commotion online.

  Published:

Two Ghanaian brothers have been causing commotion online and they barely had to lift a finger to do it.

A slight quirk of the lip, paired with a very "Christian Grey" type intense stare, is all they need to have the ladies, and if we are being honest, a couple of guys too, swooning.

ALSO READ: See what social media has done to this Nigerian girl (Photos)

Although we are yet to find out their true identity, photos of the young men have been making the rounds on social media.

We see why, and we just cannot get enough of them.

If you know their true identities, why not put us out of our misery and share with us?

Until then, look and drool!

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
