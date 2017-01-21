In Mexico Satan is no match for one Catholic priest

The veteran pontiff has performed six thousand exorcisms in his career as a Catholic priest.

Francisco Lopez play

Francisco Lopez

(Catholic Herald)

Francisco Lopez, a Catholic priest of the Archdiocese of Mexico has broke a record in the spiritual realm, having performed 6,000 exorcisms since becoming a clergyman.

This is according to Hoy Los Angeles, a Spanish language online news source which published the report on Friday, January 20, 2017.

The fearless pontiff does his purification by ordering the spirit which has possessed a human body out of it.

“I command you in His name — out!”

These are the simple words he has been using to deliver souls from the grasp of Satan in his 40 years spell as a priest.

Lopez has witnessed quite a lot of mystical incidences in his career as a Catholic 'shepherd'.

Narrating one of his experiences, he said a teenage boy once bulldozed a heavy bench which will usually require ten people to lift.

“He had a terrible strength. We had to get him between three people to practice the exorcism,”  he said.

ALSO READ: Pastor goes viral after performing miracle on woman possessed by 'demon snake'

His eyes has witnessed quite a lot of scary happenings, including the screaming and barking of church worshippers during deliverance, but he is not the one to be deterred.

Concerning the physical harm that comes to possessed people, the priest observed that no scientific ingenuity can cure them.

