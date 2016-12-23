Rare Sightings :  Snow fall makes a fairy tale out of the Sahara desert

The creamy effect the snow had on the Sahara desert last happened thirty-seven years ago.
Various pictures of the usually dry land saw it brighten up in creamy colours due to some snowfall.
Report says the last time such an event occurred was over thirty-seven years ago.
The appearance of the desert in its present state, occurred at Ain Sefra, a town located in Algeria.
According to Gag News, this is the second time the soul has fallen on the land.
