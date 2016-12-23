Home > Viral Pulse >

Rare Sightings :  Snow fall makes a fairy tale out of the Sahara desert

Rare Sightings Snow fall makes a fairy tale out of the Sahara desert

The creamy effect the snow had on the Sahara desert last happened thirty-seven years ago.

  • Published:

In Harlem A pastor is getting rid of mental illness
In South Africa Giant rats eat 3-month-old baby alive
Spiritual Conji The secret life of a Nigerian porn lover
Adam Saleh Social media celebrity gets kicked off plane after 'speaking Arabic'
In Switzerland Gunman shoots 3 worshippers in mosque, commits suicide
Christmas in Recession 14 photos every Nigerian will understand this season
ISIS Terror group offer $1m bounty for the capture of a female opposition
In Canada 7-yr-old leukemia patient fulfills dream of conducting orchestra

A rare and beautiful sighting of the Sahara desert has been captured by an amateur photographer, Karim Bouchetata.

Various pictures of the usually dry land saw it brighten up in creamy colours due to some snowfall.

Report says the last time such an event occurred was over thirty-seven years ago.

ALSO READ: 69-year old tourist falls into boiling Geyser while trying to take a selfie

The appearance of the desert in its present state, occurred at Ain Sefra, a town located in Algeria.

According to Gag News, this is the second time the soul has fallen on the land.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In South Africa Giant rats eat 3-month-old baby alivebullet
2 In Switzerland Gunman shoots 3 worshippers in mosque, commits suicidebullet
3 ISIS Terror group offer $1m bounty for the capture of a female...bullet

Viral Pulse

Jordan Cartwright, holding a conductor baton.
In Canada 7-yr-old leukemia patient fulfills dream of conducting orchestra
Crying Face
Christmas in Recession 14 photos every Nigerian will understand this season
 
In Harlem A pastor is getting rid of mental illness
Adam Saleh Social media celebrity gets kicked off plane after 'speaking Arabic'