Rare Sightings :  Snow fall makes a fairy tale out of the Sahara desert

A rare and beautiful sighting of the Sahara desert has been captured by an amateur photographer, Karim Bouchetata.

Various pictures of the usually dry land saw it brighten up in creamy colours due to some snowfall.

Report says the last time such an event occurred was over thirty-seven years ago.

The appearance of the desert in its present state, occurred at Ain Sefra, a town located in Algeria.

According to Gag News, this is the second time the soul has fallen on the land.