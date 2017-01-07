Overkilling Man organises 50 strippers for late dad's funeral

Man hires 50 exotic dancers to grace father's funeral procession and it isn't so weird.

  • Published:
Strippers at a funeral procession play

Strippers at a funeral procession

(orientaldailynews)

Strip Crackdown China to crack down strippers at funerals
Goodbye Present Widow hires 2 strippers to perform at husband's funeral
Fidel Castro Vehicle conveying ashes of late Cuban leader breaks down during funeral procession
Strange Woman stages her own funeral to experience being dead
In Texas CCTV captures thief stealing ring off dead body at a funeral home
In China Funeral home uses 3D printing to restore and reconstruct dead bodies
In Puerto Rico Dead man shot 15 times attends his own funeral
In England 15-yr-old girl threw herself in front of train after posting 14,000 Facebook messages about killing herself
In Salford University student commit suicide after getting 2:2 instead of a first class in her exam results
In Puerto Rico Gambler's dead body embalmed so he could play final game of cards with family and friends

In what seems like a bizarre procession, the son of a Taiwanese politician hires 50 strippers to grace his father's funeral and what a picture they made.

The scantily clad exotic dancers were spotted riding on the roof of beach buggies while performing sexy dance routines.

ALSO READ: Woman stages her own funeral to experience being dead

Strippers at a funeral procession play

Strippers at a funeral procession

(orientaldailynews)

 

The event was organised by the son of late Chiayi county politician, Tung Hsiang. He reportedly spoke of his father's excitement for life and felt he should be sent off in a unique way.

Oriental Daily News reports that the two-hour long procession reportedly closed roads around Chiayi city as locals lined the funeral procession route.

Strippers at a funeral procession play

Strippers at a funeral procession

(orientaldailynews)

 

ALSO READ: Widow hires 2 strippers to perform at husband's funeral

Surprisingly, this isn't so strange an occurrence in Asian countries.

Talk about a raunchy way to go.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Twitter Gone Wild Yahoo News writes 'nigger Navy' instead of 'bigger Navy'bullet
2 Superhuman Moment 2-yr-old saves twin from fallen dresser [Video]bullet
3 Arik Air This video is proof that people have had enough of...bullet

Viral Pulse

Image made available by Jihadist media outlet Welayat Raqa on June 30, 2014 claims to show members of the IS (militant group parading with a missile in the northern rebel-held Syrian city of Raqa
BBC Network sparks a stir with ISIS 'Real Housewives' sketch
Disabled by choice
Transabled People are becoming disabled by choice!
Çinar
Love Child Meet baby born with heart-shaped birthmark
Workaholic Wahala 15 photos that describe the life of a salary earner