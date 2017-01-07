Overkilling Man organises 50 strippers for late dad's funeral

In what seems like a bizarre procession, the son of a Taiwanese politician hires 50 strippers to grace his father's funeral and what a picture they made.

The scantily clad exotic dancers were spotted riding on the roof of beach buggies while performing sexy dance routines.

ALSO READ: Woman stages her own funeral to experience being dead

The event was organised by the son of late Chiayi county politician, Tung Hsiang. He reportedly spoke of his father's excitement for life and felt he should be sent off in a unique way.

Oriental Daily News reports that the two-hour long procession reportedly closed roads around Chiayi city as locals lined the funeral procession route.

ALSO READ: Widow hires 2 strippers to perform at husband's funeral

Surprisingly, this isn't so strange an occurrence in Asian countries.

Talk about a raunchy way to go.