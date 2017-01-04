Not a day's job 12 photos only Nigerian men will understand

This "be a man" business can go from 0-100 real quick and to be honest, there are some parts of it that women just don’t get.

If you're a guy, you'll surely understand these struggles;

1. When you have a boner in public.

That’s the only logical reason men cross their legs to be honest.

2. You have it all worked out in your head when you want to pee.

Penalty kick.

3. But you completely fuck up in reality.

Why meeee?

4. When they expect you to be able to do everything, from change light bulbs to building spaceships because, Man.

5. When every girl thinks you’re a pant chaser.

Izz just normal prayer sister.

6. Just because you’re just a gentle baby boy.

Akanbi your hero baybee.

7. And because you are just a gentle baby boy, you enter the friendzone.

8. When you just want to cry and everybody is saying to be a man.

9. When nobody is paying for your food or transport anywhere.

Because you don’t have womb.

10. You can’t get gifts for your male friends without someone threatening you with 14 years.

Brotherly love is not criminal please.

11. Everybody thinks you are a sugar boy if you marry a woman older or richer, or both.

12. When you realise nobody will ever marry you if you don’t get your shit together.

What daily struggles have you had to deal with as a man in Nigeria?