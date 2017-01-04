Not a day's job 12 photos only Nigerian men will understand

Everything must be muscle and power. haba.

play

This "be a man" business can go from 0-100 real quick and to be honest, there are some parts of it that women just don’t get.

If you're a guy, you'll surely understand these struggles;

1. When you have a boner in public.

play

That’s the only logical reason men cross their legs to be honest.

2. You have it all worked out in your head when you want to pee.

play

Penalty kick.

3. But you completely fuck up in reality.

play

Why meeee?

4. When they expect you to be able to do everything, from change light bulbs to building spaceships because, Man.

play

5. When every girl thinks you’re a pant chaser.

play

Izz just normal prayer sister.

6. Just because you’re just a gentle baby boy.

play

Akanbi your hero baybee.

7. And because you are just a gentle baby boy, you enter the friendzone.

play

8. When you just want to cry and everybody is saying to be a man.

play

9. When nobody is paying for your food or transport anywhere.

play
 

Because you don’t have womb.

10. You can’t get gifts for your male friends without someone threatening you with 14 years.

play

Brotherly love is not criminal please.

11. Everybody thinks you are a sugar boy if you marry a woman older or richer, or both.

play

12. When you realise nobody will ever marry you if you don’t get your shit together.

play

What daily struggles have you had to deal with as a man in Nigeria?

 

