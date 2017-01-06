Love Child Meet baby born with heart-shaped birthmark

Baby Çinar was born with a heart shaped birthmark on his forehead and if that isn't special, we don't know what is.

Çinar

Çinar

(catersnewsagency)

A couple has welcomed their bundle of joy, a baby boy, with a special feature.

Turkish Murat Engin, 30, and his wife, Zelda, 28, welcomed a very their baby Çinar who was born with a special distinction, a red heart-shaped mark on his forehead.

Çinar

Çinar

(catersnewsagency)

 

So far, Çinar has been a star from the delivery room till date and that would not be changing anytime soon.

He was so much of a hit, even the delivery nurses could not resist a selfie with the special newborn.

Murat and Zelda say Çinar who is now 14-months-old, has garnered lots of fans who want to stop and snap photos with the 'love child'.

Çinar

Çinar

(catersnewsagency)

 

Murat said:

"We love him and his birthmark. After a nurse cleaned the blood on his head I was the first who see the birthmark on his head. I was really surprised. When I came to close his head I realised that it was an amazing heart.

"It was difficult for me to keep my tears. The nurse screamed like "Oh my good unbelievable, he is a love baby".

"Then 3 others came and got some selfies. When his mother saw him and his birthmark, she started to cry.

"It was really like a gift from God. None of us had negative feelings. We believe that he was born with his chance.'

Çinar with his parents

Çinar with his parents

(catersnewsagency)

 

"When we walk around, all people smile us and love him. All of our friends are curious about his birthmark because of its heart-shape.

"They say that he is a love baby. When we go to the hospital for custom control, nurses and doctors know him and called him as 'Hearted boy'. He already has many fans."

Many children are born with birthmarks but only a few can boast of one as distinctive as this one.

