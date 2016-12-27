Home > Viral Pulse >

Lagos Fire Service :  Inspiring story of firemen rescuing a 5-year old from a well

Lagos Fire Service Inspiring story of firemen rescuing a 5-year old from a well

With some courage and a lot of faith, a life was saved.

  • Published:
play

In Gombe Fire engulfs 48 shops in market
Which Kind Life? Six buildings razed by fire in Rivers State
Nigerian Breweries Fire No casualties recorded - Management
In Lagos 2 dead as building in High Way police barrack collapses
LASU University explains reported fire outbreak

The Lagos Fire Service has rescued a 5-year old girl from a well in the Meran Area of the state.

Christmas was a great time for love, sharing and thanksgiving in the Onifade family, and boxing day was turning out to be just fine.

Until 5.30 that evening.

Somehow, their little girl, Faith Onifade, a 5-year-old, had managed to fall into a well. A very deep well. People tried and tried to get her out. Everyone who tried only feared that they might end up as helpless as her, and possibly dead if they ventured into the well.

A well of death play

A well of death

(Total Media)

 

All hope seemed to be lost, until someone called the Fire Service. In no time, they had already showed up at No. 1, Church Street, Omiata Bus Stop, Agbeleke, Meran in Ifako-Ijaiye Council Area of the state. The address of the accident.

A fireman was lowered into the dark well. And as he emerged from the darkness of the well, there was little Faith in his hands, holding tightly to him.

In a statement, the Director of the Lagos Fire Service, Rasaq Fadipe, said:

“On Monday, the Boxing Day, we rescued a five-year-old female child, Faith Onifade, who fell into a deep well of about 80 feet deep; she was rescued alive with no serious injuries.”

He advised adults and parents to always be watchful of children, especially those residing near open wells. He also urged people to use the emergency lines when a need arises.

Call 112 for any emergencies in Lagos.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Fu'ad Lawal

Fu'ad Lawal is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He cooks Content, Copy and Fiction/Nonfiction. He loves to explore new things in people and places. Where his wallet can't take him, he goes in books. He likes his Garri with very cold water.

Viral Pulse

Olisa Adibua
Buka Wahala 12 photos you'll understand if you've been to a local restaurant
David Goodall
Rugged and Raw Australian scientist pledges to work till last breath
Wizkid at the Headies
Wizkid There's something in the "Starboy snub" video no one is seeing [Video]
The snowfall had a creamy like effect on the Sahara desert.
Rare Sightings Snow fall makes a fairy tale out of the Sahara desert