Too Sweet Lady recreates everyday life with her boyfriend in form of hilarious comics [Photos]

Romance couldn't get any cuter than this! The perfect example of business idea fueled by love.

  • Published:

Catana Chetwynd found a way to express her daily life with her boyfriend and they are hilariously sweet.

The artist began creating these relatable Catana Comics series in November of 2016, drawing all of her inspiration off of her life with her boyfriend, John.

ALSO READ: This girl's demand from her father will abso-loving-lutely make your day

Catana told Huffington Post,

“Every day there is something that happens where both John and I look at each and just know that it’s going to be a comic eventually.

“We are always having a good time so it’s very easy to find inspiration from every little thing.”

Initially, Catana had been a little more than anxious about people's reaction to her work, which is why they didn't go viral any sooner.

John remedied the situation and took matters into his hands, sharing the photos on Reddit where they immediately went viral.

“I knew he was going to post them, I just wasn’t thrilled about it,” Catana said.

“Of course, as soon as I saw the response those feelings instantly went away.”

Catana and John first met on dating app, Tinder but the connection quickly fizzled out and never got to meet.

That is, until a couple of weeks later when Catana spotted him in a bar and introduced herself with the help of a friend.

The pair has been dating for a little over a year now and yes, they are every bit as in love in real life, as they seem in the comics.

“John is constantly amazing me with his generosity in the way he treats me and everyone else he meets.

“He is always finding ways to perk me up when I’m sad, support his friends, and is always finding the bright side of bad situations. He’s also pretty goofy which is perfect ― hours of free entertainment.”

ALSO READ: These 14 photos describe a popular valentine story

Catana's comics would make you which you were in love, well, except you are already in love.

See the adorable comics above.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

