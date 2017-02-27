A 22-year-old woman, Deasia Watkins has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for stabbing and beheading her three months old baby girl.

The accused who is resided in Ohio, United States and considered mentally unstable pleaded guilty to the crime following her arraignment at the Hamilton County Court.

According to a report by the WLWT TV, Watkins committed the gruesome murder of Jayniah Watkins in March 2015.

“Watkins stabbed her daughter at least 15 times with a large kitchen knife before severing her head.

“She then placed the knife in her daughter’s hand to make believe the baby did it.

“She then placed the knife in her daughter’s hand to make believe the baby did it," David Prem, a Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor mentioned in a court statement.

Despite the nasty occurrence, the accused still maintained that she loved her daughter regardless of the public opinion about her.