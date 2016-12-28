Home > Viral Pulse >

In Saudi Arabia They threw a secret party, but a video exposed them

The video had elements of all the things the Saudi authorities don’t like.

Saudi authorities have arrested the main suspect in a video of a terrace party that went viral.  

The video had elements of all the things the Saudi authorities don’t like. There were men and women, dancing, allegedly drunk.

While the police could ascertain that the party was held on a terrace, it was hard to tell where in the large kingdom the video was shot.

How is this even a problem?

Well, in Saudi Arabia, there are very strict laws social laws, including a ban on alcohol and strong regulations on social events like this. 

Still on the video,

After much research, they discovered the location of the party based off the location of the flagpole in the video. They then found the building, and arrested the suspect involved. 

More arrests followed and all the suspects were persecuted, pending the time more arrests are made. 

Saudi Arabia generally has strict laws including with the dress code for men and women.

