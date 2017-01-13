In Japan Fish exorcists battered by animal abuse claims

Organisers acknowledged to the news site J-Cast that they had received several complaints from the public.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
All carp are sacred in Japan, with many seeing them as symbols of luck and prosperity play

All carp are sacred in Japan, with many seeing them as symbols of luck and prosperity

(AFP)

Salt Bae This Turkish Chef has set the Internet on fire
Arik Air This video is proof that people have had enough of airline's drama
Transabled People are becoming disabled by choice!
BBC Network sparks a stir with ISIS 'Real Housewives' sketch
Love Child Meet baby born with heart-shaped birthmark
Workaholic Wahala 15 photos that describe the life of a salary earner
Twitter Gone Wild Yahoo News writes 'nigger Navy' instead of 'bigger Navy'
Overkilling Man organises 50 strippers for late dad's funeral
In South Sudan Former model's sex tape with bottle leaks online
In Lagos Truck driver diverts, sells off employer’s N580,000 goods

A religious ceremony in Japan where carp are plied with alcohol before being returned to a river has left animal rights activists feeling green around the gills.

The rural festival, held every January in snow-swept Toyama prefecture, central Japan, sees revellers pouring rice wine into a fish's mouth in a "Carp Releasing Exorcism" said to purge people of evil spirits.

But the bizarre Shinto ritual has become entangled in controversy after featuring on national television earlier this week, with images of the flapping carp triggering an online backlash from upset viewers, many accusing organisers of animal cruelty.

Many of those who tweeted or posted to online chatrooms called for an end to the "abusive practice" and accused organisers of "intoxicating wildlife."

During the ceremony, said to date back to the early 19th century, men and women hoping for a karmic boost are blessed by a priest.

The men then each hold a carp -- a sacred fish in Japan -- while a woman pours the purifying alcohol into the creature's mouth before it is released back into the water.

But after Japan's Asahi TV aired coverage of the event, a Twitter storm suggested many viewers disapproved of putting the fish's health in peril.

"It just seems like abuse," wrote one, while another called it "harassment" of the fish.

Organisers acknowledged to the news site J-Cast that they had received several complaints from the public.

The ceremony's defenders insisted it was part of Japan's cultural heritage, with one online comment complaining: "People are too uptight these days."

TV Asahi's Morning Show interviewed a fish expert who claimed that alcohol does not harm the animal as the toxic liquid escapes through the gills.

The outcry is the latest in what looks like a fledgling movement to protect the rights of fish in Japan.

Last November a Japanese skating rink that froze 5,000 dead fish under the ice as an attraction for visitors was forced to close after receiving a barrage of criticism.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India Women's minister sacked after sex tape shows him kissing two womenbullet
2 Twitter Gone Wild Yahoo News writes 'nigger Navy' instead of 'bigger Navy'bullet
3 Overkilling Man organises 50 strippers for late dad's funeralbullet

Viral Pulse

Salt Bae This Turkish Chef has set the Internet on fire
Image made available by Jihadist media outlet Welayat Raqa on June 30, 2014 claims to show members of the IS (militant group parading with a missile in the northern rebel-held Syrian city of Raqa
BBC Network sparks a stir with ISIS 'Real Housewives' sketch
Disabled by choice
Transabled People are becoming disabled by choice!
Çinar
Love Child Meet baby born with heart-shaped birthmark