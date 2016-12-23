In Canada :  7-yr-old leukemia patient fulfills dream of conducting orchestra

Jordan Cartwright, a 7-year-old boy living in Alberta, Canada, has finally fulfilled his wish of conducting an orchestra.

ABC News reportedly that he got a rare opportunity to lead the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra as they recited Canada's national anthem.

This event took place on Monday, December 19, 2016, at the Francis Winspear Centre for Music in Edmonton.

The boy's father, Scott Cartwright, as well as his mother, were filled with joy after witnessing the emotional performance.

"For my wife and I, it was an absolutely and astronomically amazing event.

"We don't know what tomorrow holds and getting to see our 7-year-old son all done up like a grown-up -- it gave us a glimpse of what he might be in 30 years.

"That is something we'll always cherish," Cartwright senior said.

According to reports, the boy's interest in classical music came about due to his chemotherapy treatments in the year 2016.

The magical moment was put together by staff at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northern Alberta, the Winspear Centre and Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, after learning of Jordan's interest in classical music.