High Notes Someone changed the Hollywood sign to 'Hollyweed'

Someone went and changed the 'O's to 'E's.

  Published:
This year began on a high not in Hollywood, and it’s not just because they still remain the most valuable movie industry, it’s because of an interesting prank. 

On New Year’s Day, when people were making resolutions, and partying and doing whatever it is people do on that day, a man was plotting something different.

Under the cover of darkness, the anonymous prankster crept up the mountain, Then covered the letter two letter ‘O’s with tarpaulins.  

Sergeant Guy Juneau from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Security Service’s branch said told reporters that the prankster was dressed in “tactical-style gear”. 

What do people think about it? 

Well, it looks like Twitter is in high spirits. Like Snoop Dogg

 

It’s worthy of note that California legalised weed in November of 2016.

Fu'ad Lawal

Fu'ad Lawal is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He cooks Copy and Fiction/Nonfiction. He loves to explore new things in people and places. Where his wallet can't take him, he goes in books. One thing he never understands is bylines where a person has to write about themselves in 3rd person. Just like this byline.

