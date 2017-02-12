Who would have thought it? There's proof that Michelle Obama was more brilliant than her husband, Barack.

Charles Ogletree who is a Professor at Harvard Law School, is also the founder of the school's Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for Race and Justice, and the author of numerous books on various legal topics.

TMZ had a brief chat with the legendary Harvard constitutional law professor who taught law to Barack and Michelle Obama.

Ogletree went as far as to say that Michelle was a better student and that she could have ended up in the white house with or without Barack, even though he didn't think she would have gone for it.

Watch the video clip.