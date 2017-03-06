Kelvin Rafael Mejía, from the Dominican Republic performed his last act on earth after consuming a bottle of tequila following a bet with friends.

The incident happened at a nightclub where the deceased, 23 years of age, won the wager reportedly worth $630 (N198,000).

But it was to be the end for Mejía who was captured on camera as friends tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate him.

EL Universal News reported that the victim initiated the bet by approaching a company who were betting on how much quantity of the alcoholic drink they could consume.

Unfortunately everyone at the Vacca Lounge where the death occurred knew soon enough as a lifeless Mejía laid on the ground.

He was reported to have died from alcohol intoxication according to a medical examiner.