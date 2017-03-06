In Dominican Republic Sad event as man loses life after consuming a bottle of tequila

The deceased died after emptying a bottle of tequila that won him a sum of N198,000 at a nightclub.

  • Published:
Kelvin Rafael Mejía, the man who died after consuming a whole bottle of tequila. play

Kelvin Rafael Mejía, the man who died after consuming a whole bottle of tequila.

(Daily Mail UK)

Disgusting Plane makes emergency landing after man urinates on fellow passenger
India To Birmingham Drunk man pees on airplane aisle mid flight
In England New bride jailed for life for murdering husband
In Saudi Arabia 6 clever ways smugglers have attempted to bring in Alcohol
In Wisconsin 21-yr-old woman froze to death after leaving her friend's party in shorts and tank top
In England 2 teenage girls found guilty of killing 39-year-old woman in her own home
Woman screams in pain during caning in Indonesia's Aceh
Spiritual Conji The secret life of a Nigerian porn lover

Kelvin Rafael Mejía, from the Dominican Republic performed his last act on earth after consuming a bottle of tequila following a bet with friends.

The incident happened at a nightclub where the deceased, 23 years of age, won the wager reportedly worth $630 (N198,000).

But it was to be the end for Mejía who was captured on camera as friends tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate him.

EL Universal News reported that the victim initiated the bet by approaching a company who were betting on how much quantity of the alcoholic drink they could consume.

ALSO READ: Dutch alcoholic chose euthanasia to end 'unbearable' life

Unfortunately everyone at the Vacca Lounge where the death occurred knew soon enough as a lifeless Mejía laid on the ground.

He was reported to have died from alcohol intoxication according to a medical examiner.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Family Feud This Nigerian family totally rocked one of America's...bullet
2 Love Crazed Paraguayan lovers found having sex on a motorcyclebullet
3 In US Mentally unstable woman condemned to prison for beheading 3...bullet

Viral Pulse

Daddy Goals This 2-year old kid abandoned his school race just to hug his dad
Insane! You'll be forced to inspect every child's ears after watching this video
Catana comics
Too Sweet Lady recreates everyday life with her boyfriend in form of hilarious comics [Photos]
The Big Question Could this short video finally explain why men cheat?