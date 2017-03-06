The deceased died after emptying a bottle of tequila that won him a sum of N198,000 at a nightclub.
The incident happened at a nightclub where the deceased, 23 years of age, won the wager reportedly worth $630 (N198,000).
But it was to be the end for Mejía who was captured on camera as friends tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate him.
EL Universal News reported that the victim initiated the bet by approaching a company who were betting on how much quantity of the alcoholic drink they could consume.
Unfortunately everyone at the Vacca Lounge where the death occurred knew soon enough as a lifeless Mejía laid on the ground.
He was reported to have died from alcohol intoxication according to a medical examiner.