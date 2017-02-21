Love Crazed Paraguayan lovers found having sex on a motorcycle

The couple who are currently under investigation were filmed by a motorist as they had sex on a motorcycle.

A viral video has emerged where two lovers were filmed as they had sex on a motorcycle in Encarnacion, the third largest city in Paraguay.

The clip was reportedly captured by a motorist who was driving past the pair as they engaged in their strange behaviour.

Paraguay's state police have launched an investigation into the dangerous act exhibited by the daredevils.

If successfully apprehended by the law enforcement authority, the couple may face a fine of $540 as punishment, Elite Daily News stated this in a report.

This may also result in a graver penalty for the man who was riding the bike if it is believed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

