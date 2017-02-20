Governor Nyesom Wike has made an attempt towards eliminating traffic and accidents.

According to The Guardian, the Rivers state governor has inaugurated a new road maintenance agency in order to have better streets.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at the Government House, Port Harcourt, he announced that the main function of the agency would be to remove potholes from roads.

While stating the reason for the demise of the previous agency, he warned the new agency that it would suffer the same fate if it did not deliver.

Governor Wike also advised against financial misconduct.

The chairman of the new agency, Mr Sam Agwor, responded by promising to do a good job.

In related news, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has reduced its emergency mobile clinic response time to 15-minutes in road corridors in the South-East.

The Enugu-Port Harcourt road falls among these road corridors.