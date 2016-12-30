In Niger :  NURTW grieves over payment of N5,000 for colour code permit

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Taxi Town Service unit in Niger has expressed grief over the payment of N5,000 for colour code permit imposed on members.

Its Chairman, Alhaji Hussaini Ibrahim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday that the levy was imposed by the Vehicle Inspection Office in the state.

He ‎said the state government should not compel its members to pay the N5,000 fee, adding that since 1976, no government had imposed such levy on its members.

“They ask us to paint our taxis “yellow”, we complied. Now they are tasking us to pay for certificate of colour code to enable us operate as taxi drivers.

“This does not make sense and it is not workable ‎neither is it feasible anywhere,” he said.

Ibrahim said the policy was the handiwork of consultants the state government contracted to help revamp the economy of the state.

He said that they should not rip them off ‎their hard earned money bearing in mind that the national economy is in recession.