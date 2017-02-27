In Lagos State govt. trains bus conductors to embrace traffic laws

The Lagos State Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI) has held a one-day training and accreditation of bus conductors.

Vanguard reports that the training was to educate them on the state's traffic laws, and teach them to be civil towards other road users.

Speaking at the training, Mr Philip Ogunlade, the Chief Executive Officer of LASDRI, said: "What we do at the institute is to train and re-train drivers, as well as re-certify them.

"But for the first time in the history of the country, bus conductors are being trained to become better human beings on the road, and relate better with the commuters and other road users.

“We are happy to be part of this noble invention because it will enable us take their data, identify whom they are and the vehicle they work with.

“This will help the government in security areas, so the problem of `one-chance’ vehicles will be reduced to the barest minimum.

“That is why we have started computing their data for easy identification."

In her address, Mrs Bola Tiamiyu, LASDRI’s Director of Training, emphasised the importance of bus conductors and stressed the purpose of the training.

“This is why we have invited you to attend the training that will make you relate better with other members of the public and become better on the job. We believe that at the end of the exercise you will become better conductors on the road," she said.

For Mr Israel Adeshola, the National President, Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN), the exercise was important because it would change the way the public sees bus conductors.

He said, the exercise was “a beautiful one and a new dawn for conductors in the country. Before now, the perception the public had about bus conductors was that of hooliganism. But, with this training, the job of conductors will be regarded as a profession that must be accorded respect.

“It is going to be a continuous exercise and we will ensure every bus conductor benefits from it. We will move from one motor park to another to ensure our members are sensitised on the benefits of such trainings.’’

The training began with medical checks.

55 executive members of the BCAN were involved in the exercise.

