In Kano FRSC warns motorists against speeding on bridges at night

  Published:
The Federal Road Safety Commission in Kano has warned Motorists against speeding on bridges, especially at night.

The Public Relations Officer of the commission, Malam Kabiru Daura, gave the warning when he confirmed an accident which  occurred at Kwankwasiyya bridge on Monday.

Daura said that a white Honda Accord car, NSR 262 GG, fell from the Kwankwasiyya bridge at about 10 p.m.

He said the three men in the vehicle were rushed to the Murtala Muhammed Hospital.

Eyewitnesses told NAN that because of the speed the driver lost control and the car fell off the bridge.

One of the eyewitnesses, Malam Lawan Abdullahi, told NAN that he went to buy some drugs at a chemist when he heard the noise of the car which fell off the bridge.

“We rushed to the scene and people started snapping pictures of the car and started sharing on the social media so that their relatives can see.”

