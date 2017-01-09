FRSC 'Stop booking offenders for fire extinguisher, light/caution signs violation' - Marshal commands

A new set of directives concerning three traffic violations have been passed by the Deputy Corps Marshal, Mr. Ojeme I. Ewhrudjakpor.

Punch reports that the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) official has ordered the command to suspend the booking of offenders for fire extinguisher, light and caution sign violations.

The Deputy Corps Marshal urged commanding officers to ensure that their staff comply with this order.

Mr. Ewhrudjakpor also frowned against officers that still book motorists for these three violations.

He recommended that FRSC officials educate traffic offenders, apprehended for either fire extinguisher, light or caution sign violations.

All of these were stated in a memo, dated December 27, 2016.

It is important to note that these three violations are still listed as offences and penalties on the FRSC official website.

The penalty for light/caution sign violation is N2, 000, while anyone guilty of driving without a fire extinguisher will have to pay N3,000.

Does this mean the FRSC has refused to accept this new order?