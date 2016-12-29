Home > Pulse Traffic >

FRSC :  Mobile court convicts motorist for assaulting official in Edo

The motorist assaulted a road marshal attached to the Uwan Esigie Unit Command of the FRSC.

  • Published:
A mobile court has sentenced a motorist, Mr Aurhur Nwankwo, to six months imprisonment for assaulting a  road marshal in Edo while on duty.

Mr Samuel Odukoya, the Edo Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Benin.

Odukoya said that the motorist assaulted a road marshal attached to the Uwan Esigie Unit Command of the FRSC.

He said that Nwankwo was among 26 offenders convicted by the mobile court for the violation of traffic rules on Wednesday.

The commander said the convict was sentenced to six months imprisonment with hard labour or pay a fine of N90,000 after he was found guilty of a seven-count charge including assault.

According to him, the motorist was charged for hitting and injuring the marshal on the Abudu axis along Benin-Asaba expressway on Dec. 27.

“The victim is currently receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

“The convict was also ordered to pay the hospital bills of the victim, while his vehicle was impounded and would not be released until the hospital bills are fully paid.

“He was also charged for dangerous driving, road obstruction, speed limit violation, obstruction of marshal on duty, sign violation and failure to report accident among others,’’ Odukoya said.

The Sector Commander said that the judgment would serve as deterrent to other motorists who disobey traffic rules.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

