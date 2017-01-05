FRSC Corps records 31% reduction in deaths from auto crashes in Edo in 2016

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Edo says deaths arising from auto crashes in the state reduced by 31 per cent in 2016.

The Edo Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Samuel Odukoya, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Thursday.

NAN recalls that deaths arising from road traffic accidents in the state reduced by 27 per cent in 2015.

Odukoya said that road traffic crashes and number of persons injured in road traffic accidents reduced by five per cent and 19 per cent respectively when compared with 2015 statistics .

He said that deaths arising from auto crashes reduced from 163 recorded in 2015 to 112 in 2016, while the number of auto crashes reduced from 251 in 2015 to 238 in 2016.

“Also, the number of persons injured in road traffic crashes reduced from 917 recorded in 2015 to 740 in 2016,” Odukoya said.

The Edo sector commander said that the Corps carried out more enlightenment campaigns in 2016, which translated into reduction of crashes in the state.

“We emphasised the use of speed limiting devices and discouraged use of worn out tyres.

“The Corps also carried out routine eye screening and blood pressure checks for drivers in the state in the year 2016,” he said.

Odukoya said that the Corps would not relent in its efforts to sanitise the roads of reckless drivers.

He warned motorists to avoid violating traffic regulations as those apprehended stood the risk of paying N50, 000 as fine after appearing before a mobile court.