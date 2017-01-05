FRSC Corps convicts 200 motorists in 2 weeks in Plateau

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Plateau Command, said on Thursday that 200 traffic offenders were convicted in two weeks in Jos.

The Corps Public Education Officer in the State, Mr Andrew Bala, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the conviction was through the Mobile Court sitting during the ember month’s campaign.

NAN reports that the special ember month patrol was tagged “Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crash’’.

The campaign which started in December will end in January.

Bala said that the exercise took place on some highways across the state.

According to him, mobile court has become one veritable tool that the corps uses to curtail the many anomalies on highways, especially during the “Ember’’ months.

“In tandem with the ember months’ campaign, our men on patrol in the last two weeks apprehended 205 motorists, but five were discharged and acquitted while 200 were convicted.

“We mostly use the mobile courts these days because we feel there is the need to give motorists fair hearing, this is a better deal for the motorist.

“The most prevalent offences committed include overloading, use of worn-out tyres, vehicle license violation, and driver’s license violation.

“Others include, use of phone while driving, seat belt violation and lack of caution signs,’’ he said.

Bala said that none of the convicted motorists were imprisoned, “but they were only asked to pay fines in accordance with the offence committed.’’

He, however, assured that officers and men of the command would make the mobile court exercise a routine measure to checkmate the excesses of drivers on highways.

Bala also advised vehicle owners to ensure that they have good tyres on their vehicles to avoid loss not lives and properties on highways.

“Statistics shows that most drivers use expired tyres on their vehicles, and that can be very dangerous because such tyres can easily burst and cause accident,’’ he said.