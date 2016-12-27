Home > Pulse Traffic >

FRSC :  Commission arrests 7, 645 traffic offenders in Bayelsa

The State Sector Commander urged the commercial road users to steer clear of speeding and dangerous driving.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Bayelsa on Tuesday, said it arrested no fewer than 7, 645 arrest of traffic offenders in the state between January and November.

Mr Wobin Gora, the State Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa that the offenders violated different traffic rules and regulations.

“The offence include worn-out tyre, failure to use seat belt, fake drivers’ licence and those without a licence.

“We have been able to conduct series of mobile court sessions within the months and they have been very impressive.

“FRSC is committed to safer road in Bayelsa, for those of you, who drive carelessly and break traffic rules and regulations; you cannot go unpunished.

“Whoever that violates traffic offence will definitely be arraigned and punish accordingly,’’ he said.

Gora, however, urged the commercial road users to steer clear of speeding and dangerous driving.

He explained that reckless driving was the major cause of fatality on the highways and within the capital city.

“Before going out with your vehicle, make sure that everything is in order as part of support in promoting safer road across the country,’’ he advised.

