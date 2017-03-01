BRT Increase in fares will impoverish us, says Lagos residents

Some residents of Ikorodu on Wednesday complained that the reviewed transport fares of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) would further impoverish the citizens of Lagos State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The residents told NAN that the increase in fares which took effect from Wednesday, was untimely, considering the prevailing economic situation in the country.

They appealed to the Lagos State Government to review the transport fares of the various routes to ease the discomfort being experienced by commuters.

NAN further reports that transport fares from Ikorodu to TBS was increased from N200 to N300; Ikorodu to Fadeyi increased from N120 to N200; while Ikorodu to Mile 12 increased from N75 to N100.

A trader, Mrs Adeola Adebiyi, complained that the increase in fares was astronomical.

She said that the increase would not serve the interest of the common man.

“We actually expect the government to be humane in the reviewed price considering that the masses are presently facing a lot of challenges, ranging from increase in prices of food, electricity, house rent and school fees.

“The burden upon us is much. We can barely make ends meet because sales at the market had been low since the beginning of the year, due to low purchasing power of customers.

“We are living from ‘hand to mouth,’ government should help us.

“We understand the concerns of the bus operators pertaining to increase in cost of diesel and maintenance of the buses.

“We appeal that Ikorodu to TBS route be reviewed to N250 instead of N300,” she said.

A civil servant, Mr Kunle Aderogba, advised that transport fare should be subsidised by the government to alleviate the sufferings of the citizens.

“The transport fare of BRT bus is a solace to many low income earners but now that has changed with the reviewed transport fares.

“For years, government has not reviewed the salaries of workers and it has taken a toll on our lifestyle as we have adjusted to our meagre income.

“We urge the government to consider the societal impact of the reviewed fares on the masses and emulate former Gov. Babatunde Fashola, who only reviewed BRT fares upward by N20,’’ he said.