Andela is expanding its reach beyond Lagos to Calabar and Abuja. Ultimately, it will also get to other parts of the country.

There will be a boot camp in Calabar meant to serve the South-South and South East region of Nigeria, while the Abuja version will cater to the North-Central and North West region.

The firm is now taking applications for these boot camps. Once the boot camp has been successfully completed, accepted candidates will be inducted into the Andela Lagos Fellowship Program.

The Andela Fellowship is a four-year paid program that is designed to make African developers into global elite software developers. It has a reputation as being one of the most selective programs in the world.

Fellows will get to work with top global technology companies, receive training to help them master the professional and technical skills needed to become incredibly talented developers.

To qualify, you must be a graduate and must have completed - or about to - complete your NYSC service year. Visit the Andela website for more info or to fill out an application. Deadline is March 20, 2017.