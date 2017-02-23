Andela Apply for talent accelerator's latest fellowship cycle now!

The Andela Fellowship is a four-year paid program that is designed to make African developers into global elite software developers.

  • Published:
Andela runs the most selective tech training program on the continent. play

Andela runs the most selective tech training program on the continent.

(techsuplex)

Pulse List 2016 The 5 biggest moments in Nigerian Tech
#StartupSouth2 Tech stakeholders, startup investors will be in Port Harcourt for 2nd edition
Andela Talent accelerator has launched a student ambassadorship program
Andela Talent accelerator will invest in startups founded by its graduates
Mark Zuckerberg Facebook's Founder/CEO is in Nigeria right now!
Africa Technology Summit MEST convenes brightest minds in ecosystem for day one
Pulse Opinion 5 reasons good enough to make Mark Zuckerberg visit Nigeria
SAP Software giant has opened its first co-innovation lab in Africa
Pulse List 2016 The 10 most influential people in Nigerian Tech

Andela is expanding its reach beyond Lagos to Calabar and Abuja. Ultimately, it will also get to other parts of the country.

Christina Sass, Andela COO at TechCrunch Disrupt SF play

Christina Sass, Andela COO at TechCrunch Disrupt SF

(techloy)

 

There will be a boot camp in Calabar meant to serve the South-South and South East region of Nigeria, while the Abuja version will cater to the North-Central and North West region.

The firm is now taking applications for these boot camps. Once the boot camp has been successfully completed, accepted candidates will be inducted into the Andela Lagos Fellowship Program.

ALSO READ: Talent accelerator gets corporate excellence award from US Secretary of State

The Andela Fellowship is a four-year paid program that is designed to make African developers into global elite software developers. It has a reputation as being one of the most selective programs in the world.

Fellows will get to work with top global technology companies, receive training to help them master the professional and technical skills needed to become incredibly talented developers.

Andela Student Ambassador Program (ASAP) play

Andela Student Ambassador Program (ASAP)

(techcabal)

 

To qualify, you must be a graduate and must have completed - or about to - complete your NYSC service year. Visit the Andela website for more info or to fill out an application. Deadline is March 20, 2017.

More

Andela, iROKO Nigerian tech companies named on Fast Company's Most Innovative list

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Jumia Travel Online travel company just launched a service that lets you...bullet
2 Social Media Week Lagos Pulse Nigeria to discuss 'The Rise Of...bullet
3 Social Media Week Lagos Pulse Nigeria will discuss "How Digital...bullet

Pulse Tech

Adebayo Shittu
Adebayo Shittu "Get listed on the NSE or face penalties," Minister tells telcos
Jay Z
Jay Z Legendary rapper is reportedly setting up a venture capital firm
WAMAS 2017
WAMAS Call for applications now open for second edition of award
WhatsApp cofounder Jan Koum.
WhatsApp Yet another Facebook product has cloned Snapchat's Stories format