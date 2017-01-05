War On Terror Nigerian Army bans soldiers from posting pictures, videos on social media during operations

“It is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation," said Major-General Adeniyi Oyebade, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Mechanized Army.

Nigerian Army Troops play

Nigerian Army Troops

(Punch)

The Nigerian Army has ordered its officers and soldiers on duty to stop uploading pictures and videos of their operations on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and so on.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Mechanized Army, Major-General Adeniyi Oyebade, while speaking on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai in Kaduna, said, “It is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation.

Specifically, I want to warn you on the use of social media. While you are on operation, you may want to take photo shot of some good moment but you should be very careful while doing that. Avoid any picture or video that has to do with your colleague or operation. You are barred not to upload such information. It is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation because it will become a pragmatic problem for the Nigerian Army.”

Nigerian Army play

Nigerian Army

(Guardian)

 

Oyebade made the statement at the graduation ceremony of the Nigerian Batalion (NIBBAT) 46, which held at the Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Centre (NAPKC), Jaji in Kaduna State.

It makes sense that the Army would take such a stand considering the sensitivity of the content that could be uploaded. Army operations, after all, do need a level of secrecy, especially considering the terrorist threat the country has battles for the better part of the last decade.

However, a lot of Nigerians were not pleased when news of this directive first broke, with many saying the Army was just trying to silence officers who had posted a video showing a group of soldiers at the battlefront without food and water.

Nigerian Army play

Nigerian Army

(36NG)

 

While there could be some truth to the general sentiment following the announcement of the directive, there is no telling how many missions have been, or could be, compromised from soldiers posting content from their operations on social media.

Besides, Army officers are still allowed to post stuff on social media - just not during their operations.

Author

