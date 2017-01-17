Twitter-owned Vine, the six second video looping service is officially shutting down today January 17, 2017.

Twitter made the announcement in 2016 that it would be shutting down the service , which it acquired in 2013.

The shutdown is sort of bit-part though. The Vines that have been uploaded on the site will still remain and users will be able to visit old vines through the site.

The Vine app itself is not going away - not exactly, at least. Instead, it is getting rebranded as Vine Camera, a new iOS and Android update that retains features that made Vine popular, save for the social network backend.

From today, the app will let you record videos of up to 6.5 seconds. You can then upload them to Twitter or save them to your camera roll. Everything else (any other Vine features you know of) is going away.

This signals the end of what many in the tech world deemed an era. Vine, at one point, boasted over 200 million users and ranked as the world's largest social network.

Unfortunately, Twitter took too long to pivot the video service, which had the potential to bolster Twitter's video offerings considerably, and other players like Facebook and Snapchat have now taken over Vine's place.