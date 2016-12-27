Home > Pulse Tech >

Vera Rubin :  Famous dark matter scientist dies at 88

Vera Rubin Famous dark matter scientist dies at 88

Rubin was the first woman to win the Royal Astronomical Society's Gold Medal in more than a century.

  • Published:
Vera Rubin play

Vera Rubin

(engadget)

In Namibia A secondary school student has invented a phone that doesn't need airtime, SIM
In The UK Scientists develop urine-powered battery
Transparent Wood Scientists have found a way to make see-through tree materials
Techpreneur Africa Body partners IBM on big data masterclass tagged "Hack Lagos Traffic"
In The US Scientists develop bendable camera [VIDEO]
Women in Science Awards 5 women to be honored at 2016 edition
Andela Tech training company partners IBM to train 1 million students via Big Data University
Ideonella Sakaiensis Scientists have discovered new plastic-eating bacteria
Power Supply Scientist generates electricity from potatoes, says he can fix Nigeria's problem in 2 years
Climate Change Solutions Canada commits $22.6 Million to support training of African Mathematical Scientists

It's a time of grief for the world of astrophysics. Vera Rubin, a woman who was influential to the confirmation of dark matter, has died of dementia at the age of 88.

Though the concept of dark matter had first been proposed by Fritz Zwicky in 1933, it was Rubin, in collaboration with her colleague Kent Ford, who first provided firm evidence in the 1960s and 1970s.

The team noticed that the stars at the outside of spiral galaxies spin just as quickly as those within - according to the understanding of gravity at the time, these gigantic star formations should tear themselves apart.

The only logical explanation was an invincible mass, about ten times larger than what we can see, that was holding the whole thing together.

ALSO READ: Humans are actually attempting to start sending messages to aliens

While humans still don't know what dark matter is, Rubin and Ford's work has held up to this day. Current scientific modelling says over 90 percent of the universe is made up of dark matter, which helps to explain stuff like cosmic expansion.

Rubin was also a poster child and advocate for women in science. She was the first woman to conduct observations at Caltech's Palomar Observatory.

Rubin was the first woman to win the Royal Astronomical Society's Gold Medal in more than a century. She also pushed for girls to be allowed to study science, and for institutions to either lift bans on women or include them more often in decision-making.

Rubin left behind a family rooted in science. Her four children landed careers in research and her late daughter Judith Young helped discover the proportional distribution of light and gas in galaxies.

 

More

Donald Trump Canada's immigration website crash, billionaire confirmed as next US president

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Volkswagen German automaker is starting a ride-hailing service in Rwandabullet
2 MTN Nigeria 'Telecom company has paid N80bn of N330bn fine' - Adebayo...bullet
3 Adebayo Shittu FG inaugurates N700 million contact centrebullet

Pulse Tech

Kirusa
In Madagascar Kirusa has partnered with Airtel to launch InstaVoice celeb service
Alien
In The US Humans are actually attempting to start sending messages to aliens
Nigerian Postal Service
NIPOST Postal agency will start offering e-commerce, e-government services in 2017
Launch of Abuja Digital Switch Over at Pinnacle Broadcast Centre in Abuja.
Digital Switch Over The NBC will create a Digital Access Fund from TV License fees to help content creators