Ventures Platform Abuja-based incubators' first demo day is happening on January 27, 2017

Ventures platform   Innovation hub launch play

Ventures platform   Innovation hub launch

Ventures Platform, the Abuja-based incubator and accelerator has announced its first Demo Day event.

The event will hold on January 27, 2017 in Abuja and six startups will be pitching to investors, according to a post on the Ventures Platform website.

Ventures Platform Demo Day play

Ventures Platform Demo Day

(Ventures Platform)

 

The Demo Day is a culmination of the end of the Platform's 16-week hybrid incubation program focused on mentoring and training startups to scale their businesses.

The acceleration cycle ends on January 27, 2017, and that's when the startups will get to pitch their businesses to local and international investors as well as select members of the public that will attend the Ventures Platform Demo Day.

Kola Aina, Founder of Ventures Platform play

Kola Aina, Founder of Ventures Platform.

 

The startups pitching are WeSabi, Lizzie's Creations, Jalo, PayConnect, MobileForms and ProTeach.

The event will be an invite-only affair and information on how to secure an invite is available on the Venture Platform website. 

