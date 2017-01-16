Online real estate platform ToLet is launching a luxury real estate and lifestyle magazine called the Prestige Magazine.

In a press release made available to Pulse Tech, ToLet said the publication will have bi-monthly editions and will be targeted at "lovers of luxury products and luxury lifestyle."

The magazine will also feature exclusive interviews with real estate magnates and content on luxury properties, automobiles and "prime destinations."

The magazine will have complimentary editions that will be circulated online and offline with hard copies being available at 4/5 star hotels, exclusive membership only clubs, and airport VIP lounges.

To access the magazine, users can visit the Prestige ToLet website and subscribe.

In 2016, ToLet raised $1.2 million in Series A funding that was led by Frontier Digital Ventures and is also backed by Bastian Gotter and Jason Njoku's Spark Capital. The company has about 20,000 properties listed from 143 locations in Lagos.