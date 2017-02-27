It's back, people! The Nokia 3310 is back! Just like we told you it would in this article .

Finish startup HMD Global, who now owns the license to make Nokia-branded phones, has launched a modern-day take on the iconic phone which made its debut in 2000.

HMD Global announced four devices at the 2017 Mobile World Congress but none got more attention than the 3310. This is because the original - often referred to as the first true mass-market phone - was a nearly indestructible device with a battery that last forever. And it included Snake - a game everybody loved.

The relaunched version of the Nokia 3310 is quite different from the old one which was discontinued in 2005, but it still boasts near endless battery life.

According to figures released by Nokia's chief product officer Juho Sarvikas, the relaunched Nokia 3310 will go a month on standby and last for 22 hours of talk time! Incredible numbers.

That is not all. It is considerably lighter than the old 3310 but it is just as sturdy. It has a 2.4-inch color screen located above the numeric keyboard and the menu buttons.

At the back is a 2.5-megapixel camera with a tiny flash and a redesigned version of Snake is also included in the package. Yes, people. Snake is back.

Obviously, this is a featured phone made as a sort of hommage to the iconic Nokia 3310 so you shouldn't be expecting fantastic specs.

What you will get for the $52 (about N16,380) the Nokia 3310 will cost is a nice color screen, extreme durability, basic internet connectivity and an unparalleled battery life - all you need from a second phone.

There is no information at the moment regarding when it will be available in Nigeria but HMD Global's CEO did tell the BBC in an interview that it would be available worldwide.

We can't wait to get our hands on one. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.