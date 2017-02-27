Nokia 3310 A redesigned version of the legendary phone has been launched!

It is considerably lighter than the old 3310 but it is just as sturdy. The relaunched Nokia 3310 will go a month on standby and last for 22 hours of talk time!

  • Published:
Old Vs New: Nokia 3310 play

Old Vs New: Nokia 3310.

(CNET)

Nokia 3310 Everybody's most legendary phone is coming back!
In Finland Nokia sues Apple for infringing technology patents
Nokia Brand ready for smartphone comeback in 2017
TMT Finance Africa Event to discuss telecom M&A, digital convergence in Africa
L'Oreal Beauty product brand launches the world's first smart hair brush
WhatsApp Messaging app will stop working on older phones by end of 2016
Microsoft No more Lumia? Tech giant is hinting in that direction
Volkswagen German automaker is starting a ride-hailing service in Rwanda
Nokia Tech giant to enter digital health space with Withings acquisition
Nokia Tech giant partners with T-Mobile to hit ground-breaking LTE speeds up to 1Gbps

It's back, people! The Nokia 3310 is back! Just like we told you it would in this article.

Finish startup HMD Global, who now owns the license to make Nokia-branded phones, has launched a modern-day take on the iconic phone which made its debut in 2000.

The redesigned version of the Nokia 3310 play

The redesigned version of the Nokia 3310.

(Mashable)

 

HMD Global announced four devices at the 2017 Mobile World Congress but none got more attention than the 3310. This is because the original - often referred to as the first true mass-market phone - was a nearly indestructible device with a battery that last forever. And it included Snake - a game everybody loved.

The relaunched version of the Nokia 3310 is quite different from the old one which was discontinued in 2005, but it still boasts near endless battery life.

According to figures released by Nokia's chief product officer Juho Sarvikas, the relaunched Nokia 3310 will go a month on standby and last for 22 hours of talk time! Incredible numbers.

That is not all. It is considerably lighter than the old 3310 but it is just as sturdy. It has a 2.4-inch color screen located above the numeric keyboard and the menu buttons.

ALSO READ: Tech giant partners with T-Mobile to hit ground-breaking LTE speeds up to 1Gbps

At the back is a 2.5-megapixel camera with a tiny flash and a redesigned version of Snake is also included in the package. Yes, people. Snake is back.

Obviously, this is a featured phone made as a sort of hommage to the iconic Nokia 3310 so you shouldn't be expecting fantastic specs.

The rear camera on the new Nokia 3310 play

The rear camera on the new Nokia 3310

(Mashable)

 

What you will get for the $52 (about N16,380) the Nokia 3310 will cost is a nice color screen, extreme durability, basic internet connectivity and an unparalleled battery life - all you need from a second phone.

There is no information at the moment regarding when it will be available in Nigeria but HMD Global's CEO did tell the BBC in an interview that it would be available worldwide.

We can't wait to get our hands on one. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

More

Huawei, Nokia, LG, Blackberry Phone firms turn to artificial intelligence at top mobile fair

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 WhatsApp Yet another Facebook product has cloned Snapchat's Stories formatbullet
2 Social Media Discover Pulse.ng on Facebook, Twitter, Opera Mini, morebullet
3 Social Media Week Lagos Pulse Nigeria to discuss 'The Rise Of...bullet

Pulse Tech

Founder of Hotels.ng, Mark Essien
Hotels.ng Online hotel booking platform has also launched a flight booking service
The new WhatsApp feature
WhatsApp Status Messaging platform's Snapchat-like feature is now available in Nigeria
Virtual reality will be in focus at the Barcelona mobile fair, the world's biggest
Huawei, Nokia, LG, Blackberry Phone firms turn to artificial intelligence at top mobile fair
Alphabet contends that a manager at its autonomous car subsidiary Waymo took technical data with him when he left to launch a competing venture that went on to become Otto, Uber's self-driving vehicle unit
Uber Alphabet accuses company of stealing self-driving car technology