Tesla :  Watch this car predict an accident two cars ahead before stopping

Electric car company Tesla announced, in September, that its autopilot upgrade would rely heavily on this feature.

  • Published:
Footage from a Tesla's dashcam shows the car's autopilot system predict a car accident before anyone saw it coming.

Hans Noordsij uploaded the clip, in which a group of cars can be seen travelling down Netherland's A2 highway, on Twitter.

As the clip progresses, the Forward Collision Warning on the Tesla beeps and the emergency braking system takes over. A blink later and the vehicle in front of the Tesla rear ends an SUV, which then flips over before coming to a stop.

 

ALSO READ: Tesla's battery has no third world applications

Noordsij says the impressive thing here is not only that the Tesla's autopilot radar feature predicted the crash, but that it was able to recognise what was about to happen two cars ahead.

Tesla announced, in September, that its autopilot upgrade would rely heavily on this feature before it was pushed out to Tesla's first generation autopilot hardware.

"The most significant upgrade to Autopilot will be the use of more advanced signal processing to create a picture of the world using the onboard radar," the company wrote in a blog post.

