Techstars Atlanta Managing Director Tyler Scriven is travelling to Lagos with Ingressive’s Tour of Tech this February 27 to March 4, 2017.

Scriven has settled on Nigeria as his first international recruitment because of the country’s rich history of yielding extremely talented and globally minded entrepreneurs.

He visits Nigeria with the hope of identifying companies to participate in Techstars Atlanta’s upcoming accelerator program in July, in which they will receive a $120,000 investment and be surrounded by world-class mentors.

Prior to joining Techstars, Tyler was a member of the executive team at Palantir Technologies, where he served as Chief of Staff and Head of Operations.

During his nearly six years at Palantir, he was broadly engaged in scaling the operations of the business from 100 to nearly 2,000 employees and saw the company grow to become one of the most valuable in Silicon Valley.

He also co-founded ThinAir Labs, a Y Combinator-backed data security company.

He is an active angel investor and advises several startups, including Grab, AlphaFlow, Landed, Sequr, MyLumper and Storj.

Techstars is global fund and accelerator program that supports entrepreneurs at every stage of their life cycle.

Techstars Atlanta selects 10-12 companies per year to invest ($120,000) and invite to Atlanta in order to participate in an intense 3-month acceleration program filled with world-class mentors.

Techstars companies have raised nearly $3 billion dollars after completing the accelerator. In fact, Mattermark recently published a great report highlighting the fact that Techstars has produced the most series-A funded startups of any of the big three accelerators (Techstars, YCombinator, and 500 Startups).