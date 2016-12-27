Tech Tips :  7 things to look out for in a smartphone

Home > Pulse Tech >

With so many options when it comes to smartphones these days, it might be difficult picking the right phone for you.

With so many options when it comes to smartphones these days, it might be difficult picking the right phone for you. These are just a few things to consider when picking a phone

  1. Budget. This is the single most important thing you need to consider when purchasing a phone. You can’t be holding N50000 and hope to buy an iPhone 7. Kolewerk! In essence, your budget determines the options you have in purchasing a phone.

  2. Screen size. For someone like me, I like to know the difference between a phone and a tablet. So I still prefer smartphones just big enough for me to view. Nothing too large. Just know that the larger the screen size, the more energy it will consume.

  3. Battery Life. This will be very important for you especially if you’re always on the move or there is no constant supply of power where you live. Trust me, it could be really annoying when you want to retrieve some important information then your battery just goes off. Blackberry and HTC phones have a bad reputation when it comes to battery life.

  4. Camera. If you are a selfie addict or your work requires you taking pictures now and then or you just like to capture moments generally. A phone with a high megapixel, say from 15 upwards will be good. However, the best way to determine camera quality is to compare pictures taken by smartphone users of the phone you are considering.

  5. Durability. Metal back phones are usually believed to be the more durable than plastic ones. However, the single best way to determine the durability of a phone is to check the “drop test” of the phone on YouTube.

  6. Removability of battery. For someone who likes to have more than one battery and change to the other once the battery is drained, an iPhone or any other phone with a sealed battery might not be good for you.

  7. RAM and processor speed. This will determine how fast or slow the phone will work. If your phone has a low RAM or processor speed, expect it to go off at certain types like when you open several applications or are trying to send a lot of media files over the internet at once. 2GB of RAM is a fair level for most people.

Written by Iyebiye Olawuyi

