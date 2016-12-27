Tech Tios :  5 things to consider when buying a new laptop

Choosing the right laptop to buy could be a really though brain stressing process. But if you know the features you want, the process will be way easier. These are a few things you should consider when picking a laptop.

Budget. This is the most important factor to consider when you want to purchase a laptop or any other gadget. The amount of money you have will determine how far you can stretch your options.

Date of release. This is very important as some laptops might not be able to receive some updates or operating systems after a while. However, it is advisable to purchase a laptop that has come out for about 9 months and has good reviews and ratings than one that just came out a few days ago and has not yet been rated.

Ram size and processor speed. This might not mean anything to you if all you need the laptop for is some word processing and power point presentation. But if you are like me and you create videos often or you play games a lot with your laptop, one with at least 4GB RAM and an i3 processor is what you will need.

Portability. If you just want a replacement for your regular desktop computer, then a large heavy laptop with a large screen won’t be a problem. But if you are like me and you like to run around with your laptop like a tablet, an Ultra Book is what you need. However, you might need to sacrifice a disk drive and a few USB ports for this.

Screen Quality. If you like to watch a lot of movies or play games or edit pictures on your laptop, you might need a little more detail from the screen of your laptop. However, note that most of the times, the better the screen, the quicker the battery will drain. However, as a regular everyday laptop user, you would not need to worry about screen quality as you might not even notice the difference except comparing both sides by side.