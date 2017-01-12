I am pretty sure everyone has wondered how many rows are on a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet at some point in their lives.

A lot of people have probably tried to get to the bottom (literally) of that seemingly endless spreadsheet several times before losing hope, or assuming it is imposssible.

But like you would expect, white people have come to our rescue.

A YouTuber Hunter Hobbs has challenged himself and tried to find out how many rows are actually on an Excel spreadsheet.

The rules of his experiment are simple: No keyboards shortcuts, just trying to reach the bottom of the sheet by holding the down arrow key. He filmed the challenge and nine hours later he reached the end of the sheet.

Apparently, an Excel spreadsheet has 1,048,576 rows (who would've thought?) and you can check out the video above to see how Hunter Hobbs accomplished this crazy feat.