A YouTuber Hunter Hobbs has challenged himself and tried to find out how many rows are actually on an Excel spreadsheet.

I am pretty sure everyone has wondered how many rows are on a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet at some point in their lives.

A lot of people have probably tried to get to the bottom (literally) of that seemingly endless spreadsheet several times before losing hope, or assuming it is imposssible.

But like you would expect, white people have come to our rescue.

Hunter Hobbs holding the down arrow key as he tries to get to the bottom of the Excel spreadsheet. play

Hunter Hobbs holding the down arrow key as he tries to get to the bottom of the Excel spreadsheet.

(Innovation Village)

 

The rules of his experiment are simple: No keyboards shortcuts, just trying to reach the bottom of the sheet by holding the down arrow key. He filmed the challenge and nine hours later he reached the end of the sheet.

Apparently, an Excel spreadsheet has 1,048,576 rows (who would've thought?) and you can check out the video above to see how Hunter Hobbs accomplished this crazy feat.

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

