As the popular saying goes, "Content is king." That is no truer in today's fast-paced digital world where attention is scarce.

Still, there are several success stories in the digital publishing space and a strong part of those stories have always been deft content marketing strategies.

At the 2017 edition of Social Media Week Lagos, which kicked off today February 27, 2016, a panel on "The Future Of Digital Publishing: Breakthrough Storytelling -Content Marketing Today" discussed the pains and gains that content marketing poses in a market like Nigeria.

Panelists include Kelechi Amadi-Obi, creative photographer and publisher of Style Mania; Jadesola Osiberu, Founder of Tribe85 Productions, and Enyi Omeruo, comedienne Chigul's manager. The panel was moderated by Teju Ajani, YouTube's Head of Content Partnerships for Sub-Saharan Africa.

The panel talked about major brands working with content creators to drive better outcome and how content creators grow from creating their own niches to working with big brands.

The session also saw the panel, and ultimately the audience, identify what trends are the most important when creating content, elaborating on how creators can go about building an effective content marketing plan.

The session held at the Innovation Stage, Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos and was hosted by The Guardian.