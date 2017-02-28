Social Media Week Lagos Tolu Ogunlesi, others talk social media's role in public discourse

The panellists, with the guidance of the moderator, discussed the ills of social media in a society like Nigeria's.

  • Published:
Tolu Ogunlesi, Simbo Olorunfemi, Chiamaka Akaniro, Stanley Azuakola and Anthony Esae-Brown at the SMW panel play

Tolu Ogunlesi, Simbo Olorunfemi, Chiamaka Akaniro, Stanley Azuakola and Anthony Esae-Brown at the SMW panel

(Pulse)

Social Media Week Lagos Osagie Alonge, Dami Elebe, others break down the future of podcasts
Social Media Week Lagos Recap: Here's what happened on day 1 of tech industry event
Social Media Week Lagos Pulse Nigeria to discuss 'The Rise Of Podcasts' at SMWL 2017
Social Media Week Lagos Facebook's Chief Product Officer talks the future of media
Social Media Week Lagos CNN's Stephanie Busari, Jadesola Osiberu, others discuss live videos
Social Media Week Lagos YouTube's Teju Ajani, others break down content marketing, digital storytelling
GE Lagos Garage has kicked off its 2017 spring training session

Social Media Week Lagos is on the second day and one of the highlights of the day was the session tagged "Truth Don Die: Is Social Media the Problem with Public Discourse?"

The panel included Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Adviser to the President on digital media; Simbo Olorunfemi, CEO of Hoofbeats Media; Anthony Esae-Brown, Editor at BusinessDay; Chiamaka Akaniro, UN youth ambassador; and Stanley Azuakola of Scoop.ng who moderated the panel.

Panel on "Truth Don Die: Is Social Media the Problem with Public Discourse?" play

Panel on "Truth Don Die: Is Social Media the Problem with Public Discourse?"

(pulse)

 

The panellists, with the guidance of the moderator, discussed the ills of social media in a society like Nigeria's and the role it plays in public discourse.

ALSO READ: Tech entrepreneurs urge women on successful online businesses

Panellists discussed the threats social media poses to public opinion and how to mitigate those threats, particularly in light of the recent developments in the Nigerian political scene and how Nigerian's have reacted to them.

Attendees at Social Media Week Lagos play

Attendees at Social Media Week Lagos.

(Pulse)

 

They also proferred solutions regarding social media policies, on the side of government, and responsible use of social media platforms on the side of users and citizens.

More

Social Media Week Lagos Recap: Here's what happened on day 1 of tech industry event

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Nokia 3310 A redesigned version of the legendary phone has been launched!bullet
2 Hotels.ng Online hotel booking platform has also launched a flight...bullet
3 Spectacles Snapchat is now selling its camera-equipped sunglasses onlinebullet

Pulse Tech

 
Social Media Week Lagos Tech entrepreneurs urge women on successful online businesses
Ayomide Tayo, Steve Dede, Dami Elebe, Princess Abumere, Osagie Alonge and Andre Blaze Henshaw at SMW Lagos.
Social Media Week Lagos Recap: Here's what happened on day 1 of tech industry event
Rich Tanksley at the launch of the GE 3D training program.
GE Lagos Garage has kicked off its 2017 spring training session
Osagie Alonge explaining what podcasts are all about at Social Media Week Lagos.
Social Media Week Lagos Osagie Alonge, Dami Elebe, others break down the future of podcasts