Social Media Week Lagos is on the second day and one of the highlights of the day was the session tagged "Truth Don Die: Is Social Media the Problem with Public Discourse?"

The panel included Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Adviser to the President on digital media; Simbo Olorunfemi, CEO of Hoofbeats Media; Anthony Esae-Brown, Editor at BusinessDay; Chiamaka Akaniro, UN youth ambassador; and Stanley Azuakola of Scoop.ng who moderated the panel.

The panellists, with the guidance of the moderator, discussed the ills of social media in a society like Nigeria's and the role it plays in public discourse.

ALSO READ: Tech entrepreneurs urge women on successful online businesses

Panellists discussed the threats social media poses to public opinion and how to mitigate those threats, particularly in light of the recent developments in the Nigerian political scene and how Nigerian's have reacted to them.

They also proferred solutions regarding social media policies, on the side of government, and responsible use of social media platforms on the side of users and citizens.