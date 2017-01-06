SLAY Festival She Leads Africa will hold an event celebrating women on January 21, 2017

She Leads Africa has announced the SLAY Festival, a one-day event to celebrate women accomplishing great things in arts, culture, tech, entertainment, and other sectors.

The festival promises "innovators who are going to keep it real", fun activities, a market place with products and food, opportunities to connect directly with small business experts and artist performances.

Other things attendees can expect many other goodies and networking opportunities.

The event will hold on January 21, 2017 and it will start from 10am. Venue is the Running Shed, Nigerian Railway Corporations Compound, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

You can find ticket information on the She Leads Africa website.