SystemSpecs Remita's parent company has appointed David Okeme as its new CMO

Okeme graduated from the University of Jos in 1990 before proceeding to the London Business School.

  Published:
David Okeme

David Okeme

(Innovation Village)

SystemSpecs, the payments company behind Remita, has appointed David Okeme as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

According to a statement released by the company,  “Okeme is joining us to lead the much desired transformation of our marketing function especially as we get into the retail space."

Remita

Remita

(pulse)

 

Prior to this appointment, Okeme has garnered over 20 years work experience with Unilever spanning four marketing verticals including brand development and customer marketing.

Okeme graduated from the University of Jos in 1990 before proceeding to the London Business School and the Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania - both Ivy League institutions.

More recently, Okeme completed a Chief Executives Program (CEP21) at the Lagos Business School, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos, according to an Innovation Village report.

(L-R): Mr Deremi Atanda, Executive Director, SystemSpecs Limited; Dr Vincent Olatunji, Acting Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Mr John Obaro, Managing Director, SystemSpecs Limited, during a courtesy visit by NITDA to SystemSpecs' office in Lagos recently.

(L-R): Mr Deremi Atanda, Executive Director, SystemSpecs Limited; Dr Vincent Olatunji, Acting Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Mr John Obaro, Managing Director, SystemSpecs Limited, during a courtesy visit by NITDA to SystemSpecs' office in Lagos recently.

(SystemSpecs)

 

He is currently the President, Advertisrs Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), and a member of the executive board of the World Advertising Federation (WAF).

