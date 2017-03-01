Day 2 of Social Media Week Lagos was just as fun as the first with incredible sessions and pointed, critical conversations surrounding varying kinds of subject matter.

The day kicked off with a session on "Perception & Reality: Harnessing Opportunities in Digital Journalism" hosted by BusinessDay Media at the Visa-powered Innovation Stage.

Panelists included Ayodeji Rotinwa, brand manager at Rele Gallery; Olusola Obagbemi, Chief Operating Officer at Red Media; and Anthony Osae-Brown, Editor at BusinessDay.

The panellists talked about opportunities available to creatives in the Nigerian space and how they could make the best use of those opportunities.

Popular coffee brand Nescafe also held an event simultaneously tagged "Stories of How We Got Started" hosted by Purple at the Experience Stage of Social media Week Lagos. Fast-rising alternative music act Falana was a panelists.

Shortly after was the "Truth Don Die: Is Social Media the Problem with Public Discourse" session which had panellists like Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to the President on Digital Media; Simbo Olorunfemi of Hoofbeats Media and Anthony Osae-Brown of BusinessDay. Stanley Azuakola of the Scoop NG moderated the session.

Troyka hosted the next event which was tagged "The Hyper-Connected Consumer: New Rules of Engagement" during which Tayo Oyedeji, MD & Head, Starcom Mediavest SA & Insight Redefini, gave a presentation educating attendants on the best ways to reach as many consumers as possible.

Feyi Olubodun, CEO at Insight Publicis later joined Oyedeji on stage to answer questions from the audience and further highlight the many ways which brands and businesses can reach today's hyper-connected consumer.

Next up was the "Public relations and the business of blogging" session which was hosted by The Bobby Taylor Company. The session had panelists such as Zubby Emordi of Ringier Digital Marketing (RDM), Bankole Oluwafemi of Big Cabal Media, Audu Maikori of Chocolate City, Taiwo Kolade-Ogunlade of Google Africa and Bidemi Zakariyau of LSF PR.

The session covered new ways which bloggers and brands could improve the outputs of blogging and PR as well as rebranding principles and SME applications. Several top bloggers and executives were present at the event.

Pulse held its second event of the Social Media Week Lagos at about the same time as the session mentioned earlier. The event was tagged "How Digital Video Is Changing Us" and had panelists like Aniekan Etuhube of Pulse TV, Tunde Kara of Pulse Sales, and Sisi Yemmie of SisiYemmie.com. Pulse's Princess Abumere moderated the session.

The session educated attendees on how consumer behavior directly affects what's produced and how that content is distributed. In a presentation, Aniekan explained how the migration from traditional to digital TV encouraged short format videos while Tunde Kara highlighted the paradigms between original content and aggregated content with a focus on digital video marketing.

Other events held across the many venues of the Social Media Week Lagos with many attendees engaging in compelling conversations and getting informed on the latest trends in the space.

Pulse Tech will continue to bring you daily updates of the happenings at Social Media Week Lagos. In the meantime enjoy some photos from the gallery above.